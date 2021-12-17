North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

17 December 2021, 14:11 | Updated: 17 December 2021, 14:25

By Amelia Isaacs

This is the moment Andrew Neil told LBC that the by-election in North Shropshire was really a referendum on Boris Johnson which the Prime Minister lost.

The by-election saw the Liberal Democrats overturn a Tory majority, with the party's candidate Helen Morgan winning by nearly 6,000 votes.

The by-election comes after Owen Paterson, who had a near-23,000 majority in the West Midlands constituency after the 2019 General Election, resigned after breaking lobbying rules.

Mr Neil told LBC's Nick Ferrari: “Well, I think the thing to realise is this wasn’t a normal by-election.

“It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost. He lost spectacularly."

He added: “And the darling of the Tories, because he was a winner, the man that won Brexit, the man that won a landslide against Jeremy Corbyn, the man that won two mayoral elections in London — a Labour city — the winner, this morning is now a loser.

“And given that he really only became leader because he was a winner, if he’s lost that then his hold on the leadership becomes more tenuous."

Read more: 'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM

Mr Neil continued: “I think it’s hard to underestimate how catastrophic this is for Boris Johnson, and the other thing is what really rankles among Tory MPs is that it’s entirely self-inflicted.

“If he had allowed Owen Paterson to take the punishment that was due to him, we would’ve woken up this morning without a by-election and Owen Paterson still Tory MP for North Shropshire with a majority of 23,000.

“The only reason that’s not the case is because of Boris Johnson and his cack-handed intervention and then the bluster and the dissembling over party-gate [and] wallpaper in the apartment. People have just had enough.

Earlier today, LBC’s Nick Ferrari spoke to Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden, who admitted the party had been given a “kicking” in the North Shropshire by-election.

Mr Dowden said: “Well, I won't mince my words...Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they’ve given us a kicking."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees

Exclusive
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The moment a furious driver 'tried to move protesters on with her vehicle'.

Woman who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4X4 charged with assault
Rail fares will rise by nearly four per cent

Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March next year

The Victoria line will be among lines hit by strike action this weekend

Tube strikes on multiple lines to go ahead this weekend

Oliver Dowden spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Dowden admits Tories took a 'kicking' in North Shropshire

13 allegations have been made to police involving Kingfisher Court in Radlett (file image)

Police probe multiple rape and sexual abuse allegations at NHS mental health unit
Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents.

Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show
Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.

Japan: 27 feared dead after building fire breaks out in Osaka
Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire by-election.

'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM
Boris Johnson has accepted 'personal responsibility' for the Tory by-election defeat in North Shropshire

PM speaks out over "constant litany of stuff about politicians" after by-election defeat
The Omicron variant will not deter motorists from travelling this Christmas, research has suggested.

Christmas getaway set to be busiest in five years – despite Omicron