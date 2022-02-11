'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

By Daisy Stephens

A former Assistant Commissioner of the Met has criticised the Mayor of London after Dame Cressida Dick dramatically quit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andy Hayman, who served as Assistant Commissioner with Dame Cressida as his deputy for 18 months, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Sadiq Khan had behaved 'disgracefully' and said he "hasn't got a clue" about how to run a police force.

"The behaviour of the Mayor yesterday, over the last few says, has been absolutely disgraceful," said Mr Hayman.

"He hasn't got a clue what it's like to run a police service, let alone the Met.

"And to have these suggestions that suddenly overnight they're going to find someone who is going to be able to sort this out, that's just in cloud cuckoo land."

Read more: Priti Patel 'blindsided by Cressida resignation' sparking row with Sadiq Khan

Read more: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

He accused Mr Khan of "playing politics".

"You don't start pillorying a senior appointment like that in public," he said.

"That makes life very awkward."

But not everyone agrees with Mr Hayman's accusation, with Patsy Stevenson - who was famously pictured being arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard and has taken legal action against the Met as a result - saying Mr Khan was right not to consult Priti Patel.

"To be honest I think people like Priti Patel are running from a sinking ship that they helped put holes in," she said.

"He was probably right not to talk to her about it."

Read more: Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

The shock resignation of Dame Cressida on Thursday ignited a row between the Mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sadiq Khan did not warn Priti Patel or the Queen - who appoints the commissioner - of his intention to call Dame Cressida into a meeting that would lead to her resignation, the Daily Mail reports.

Mr Khan summoned the beleaguered police boss at 4.30pm on Thursday after he decided her plan to reform the force was insufficient - but she handed in her resignation instead of attending as requested.

According to Home Office sources, Ms Patel thought the decision to attempt the meeting without her knowledge was "rude and unprofessional".

The Telegraph also reported that the Labour mayor did not alert Sir Keir Starmer of his intentions.

Dame Cressida Dick resigned as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with "huge sadness" on Thursday evening, leaving the force to begin its hunt for a new chief.

She said she would remain in the role for a short period of time "while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner".

It will be up to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mr Khan to work together to find Dame Cressida's successor, with more details about searching for a replacement expected in due course.

Read more: 'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation

Read more: Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Dame Cressida said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner. Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life."