'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

11 February 2022, 07:50 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 08:55

By Daisy Stephens

A former Assistant Commissioner of the Met has criticised the Mayor of London after Dame Cressida Dick dramatically quit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andy Hayman, who served as Assistant Commissioner with Dame Cressida as his deputy for 18 months, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Sadiq Khan had behaved 'disgracefully' and said he "hasn't got a clue" about how to run a police force.

"The behaviour of the Mayor yesterday, over the last few says, has been absolutely disgraceful," said Mr Hayman.

"He hasn't got a clue what it's like to run a police service, let alone the Met.

"And to have these suggestions that suddenly overnight they're going to find someone who is going to be able to sort this out, that's just in cloud cuckoo land."

Read more: Priti Patel 'blindsided by Cressida resignation' sparking row with Sadiq Khan

Read more: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

He accused Mr Khan of "playing politics".

"You don't start pillorying a senior appointment like that in public," he said.

"That makes life very awkward."

But not everyone agrees with Mr Hayman's accusation, with Patsy Stevenson - who was famously pictured being arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard and has taken legal action against the Met as a result - saying Mr Khan was right not to consult Priti Patel.

"To be honest I think people like Priti Patel are running from a sinking ship that they helped put holes in," she said.

"He was probably right not to talk to her about it."

Read more: Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

The shock resignation of Dame Cressida on Thursday ignited a row between the Mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sadiq Khan did not warn Priti Patel or the Queen - who appoints the commissioner - of his intention to call Dame Cressida into a meeting that would lead to her resignation, the Daily Mail reports.

Mr Khan summoned the beleaguered police boss at 4.30pm on Thursday after he decided her plan to reform the force was insufficient - but she handed in her resignation instead of attending as requested.

According to Home Office sources, Ms Patel thought the decision to attempt the meeting without her knowledge was "rude and unprofessional".

The Telegraph also reported that the Labour mayor did not alert Sir Keir Starmer of his intentions.

Dame Cressida Dick resigned as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with "huge sadness" on Thursday evening, leaving the force to begin its hunt for a new chief.

She said she would remain in the role for a short period of time "while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner".

It will be up to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mr Khan to work together to find Dame Cressida's successor, with more details about searching for a replacement expected in due course.

Read more: 'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation

Read more: Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Dame Cressida said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner. Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major

Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter.

Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'

No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo

Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the comments on Tuesday

Boris won’t back down: PM refuses to apologise despite Tory furore over Savile slur

Kristina O'Connor told Nick Ferrari about her experiences with the Met Police

Des O'Connor's daughter left 'angry and scared' by 'predatory' Met police officer

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living

Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

Minister tells LBC Russia 'flexing its muscles needlessly' as Ukraine tensions escalate

Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Nick Ferrari challenged Simon Clarke over the benefits of Brexit this morning

Brexit let us 'get rid of red tape,' Minister insists despite five-hour Dover lorry queues

Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari was questioning the Care Minister

Nick Ferrari grills minister over calls to slash VAT to prevent fuel bill crisis
Ms Throup has shown support for the former Prime Minister.

'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab
Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal
The Defence Secretary used some robust language

Best of 2021: Defence Secretary's shocking reaction to ex-Marine's claims
Nick has some wonderful moments in 2021

Nick Ferrari's best moments of 2021

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

13 hours ago

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met police were widely criticised for their handling of the vigil.

'I almost cried': Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil tells of relief after Met chief quit
Buckingham Palace has refused to say whether or not the Queen has tested positive for covid.

Queen shows no signs of Covid but faces days of tests after Prince Charles gets virus
Testing has been scrapped for fully-vaccinated people, making it easier for families to head on half-term holidays

'Holidays are back': Covid travel testing scrapped as half-term getaways begin
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Dame Cressida Dick has been criticised for a number of Met failings". (Top left Daniel Morgan, bottom right Sarah Everard)

Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit
The head of the Met Federation has said he feels the treatment of Ms Dick was "wholly unfair".

'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation
Cressida Dick's resignation has sparked a row between Sadiq Khan and Priti Patel

Priti Patel 'blindsided by Cressida resignation' sparking row with Sadiq Khan
Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak have released images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires.

Police hunt for two men a year after aspiring lawyer, 22, killed in London
Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair