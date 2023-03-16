Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees

By Grace Parsons

Plymouth council have received backlash after 110 mature trees were felled overnight despite local opposition.

Plymouth City Council contractors felled more than 100 trees in the city centre before a court injunction won by protesters forced them to stop. Nick Ferrari called out the council for lying, stating there is "no defence" for the decision.

Nick said: "You've got men and women climbing ladders, using chainsaws and those giant chipping machines, and you do it in darkness, at night because of 'safety concerns'.

"What a load of cobblers! What a blatant lie by Plymouth City Council. How many times have you walked down the street... where a certain area is taped off because they're bringing trees down? It happens all the time.

"This was so there was no way that the people could stop it because this council knew that it was wrong. I hope every councillor who voted in favour of this is kicked out on their well-remunerated backside. There is no defence!"

Nick continued his rant: "Trees that have been there since the 1960s felled at night because of the fury of local residents... and mostly for cyclists. What is it with cyclists? Dear God, they've taken most of our roads now, they've got some of our pavements, now we've got to chop down trees to support these people."

The trees are being cut down in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration scheme that would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees, the local authority has said.

Later on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, a caller, Mick in Titchfield said that the report made his "stomach churn", arguing that the council's decision was "absolutely disgusting".

Another caller, Richard in Marlborough, branded the move a "typical bureaucratic nightmare run by a bunch of little Hitlers".

He went on to say, "It's appalling what they've done in Plymouth".

