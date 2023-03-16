Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees

16 March 2023, 09:48 | Updated: 16 March 2023, 10:13

By Grace Parsons

Plymouth council have received backlash after 110 mature trees were felled overnight despite local opposition.

Plymouth City Council contractors felled more than 100 trees in the city centre before a court injunction won by protesters forced them to stop. Nick Ferrari called out the council for lying, stating there is "no defence" for the decision.

Nick said: "You've got men and women climbing ladders, using chainsaws and those giant chipping machines, and you do it in darkness, at night because of 'safety concerns'.

"What a load of cobblers! What a blatant lie by Plymouth City Council. How many times have you walked down the street... where a certain area is taped off because they're bringing trees down? It happens all the time.

"This was so there was no way that the people could stop it because this council knew that it was wrong. I hope every councillor who voted in favour of this is kicked out on their well-remunerated backside. There is no defence!"

Nick continued his rant: "Trees that have been there since the 1960s felled at night because of the fury of local residents... and mostly for cyclists. What is it with cyclists? Dear God, they've taken most of our roads now, they've got some of our pavements, now we've got to chop down trees to support these people."

The trees are being cut down in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration scheme that would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees, the local authority has said.

Later on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, a caller, Mick in Titchfield said that the report made his "stomach churn", arguing that the council's decision was "absolutely disgusting".

Another caller, Richard in Marlborough, branded the move a "typical bureaucratic nightmare run by a bunch of little Hitlers".

He went on to say, "It's appalling what they've done in Plymouth".

READ MORE: Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Exclusive
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’

Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman

Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

13 hours ago

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

1 day ago

Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boxing star Amir Khan said the ordeal was scarier than any of his fights

Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

The man was said to have been attacked for his watch

Man dies after 'being attacked with hammer for his luxury watch' as cops launch murder probe
Tesco supermarket alongside the new app

Tesco Clubcard warning: What are the changes and how will it affect my points?

The incident took place over the Black Sea

Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea
The UK is set to ban TikTok from government phones

UK set to ban TikTok from Government phones over security fears and worries about app's ties with Beijing
The Bank of England has held emergency talks with its counterparts across the global financial system

Bank of England holds emergency talks amid fears of new global banking crisis as Swiss lender takes £44bn bailout
The fire broke out in West Sussex overnight

Hotel housing Ukrainian refugees including children destroyed in huge blaze

Kerry Fair has been jailed over the death of Thomas Maguire

Mum, 39, jailed for killing motorbike thief after she chased him down and rammed car into him
Workers from 14 rail companies are staging a national walkout

Fresh commuter chaos as RMT workers from 14 rail companies walk out and Tube services hit by severe delays
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time