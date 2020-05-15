Anti-lockdown protests are "height of selfishness", says Manchester Mayor

15 May 2020, 09:25

By Adrian Sherling

Andy Burnham has labelled the planned anti-lockdown protests as "the height of selfishness"

A number of 'Mass Gathering' events have been advertised as taking place at various locations across the UK this weekend, with posters advising people to 'bring a picnic' along.

The protests appear to have been organised by an anti-vaxxing group called the UK Freedom Movement.

One such event has been organised to take place in Manchester and the Mayor of Manchester didn't hold back with his criticism of the event. He told Nick Ferrari: "My goodness, this is the height of selfishness.

"We've had over 100 deaths in Greater Manchester over the last seven days and around 750 new cases.

"What do these people think they are doing? What point are they making?

"I don't think anybody will have any sympathy for what they are planning to do.

"We will have to have some police presence in place and there are a hundred things better that those police officers could be doing."

Andy Burnham did not hold back in his criticism of the anti-lockdown protests. File photo of sunbathers in Hyde Park during the lockdown
Andy Burnham did not hold back in his criticism of the anti-lockdown protests. File photo of sunbathers in Hyde Park during the lockdown. Picture: PA

LBC spoke to some people in Hyde Park, where one of the protests is taking place and they were equally angry at the plan.

One told LBC: "I think they are ill-informed, maybe even crazy people. They need to listen to the scientists and look at what's happening in the world."

Another pointed out: "Our NHS, our police forces are working so hard, they are stretched enough as it is. And they think this is ok? I'm sorry, it's really selfish."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

16 hours ago

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

2 days ago

Ed Davey found himself agreeing with Piers Morgan's tweet

The moment Lib Dem leader Ed Davey agreed with Piers Morgan on Boris Johnson's speech

4 days ago

LBC Latest

David Frost and Michel Barnier have been locked in talks over Brexit

"Little progress" on Brexit talks as UK warns EU is trying to tie it to laws and regulations
"Richest in the UK should pay much more tax to restore post-pandemic economy"

"Richest in the UK should pay much more tax to restore post-pandemic economy," says caller
Nick Ferrari's furious row with teacher's union chief over schools returning

Nick Ferrari's furious row with teacher's union chief over schools returning
Ryan the plumber called in to LBC to speak to Nick Ferrari

Plumber who went viral after backing Boris on lockdown tells LBC of abuse he's received