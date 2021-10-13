'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

By EJ Ward

Yesterday a minister was asked twenty times to apologise for the government's handling of Covid but was unable, today an apology has finally come.

After LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Cabinet Office Minister Stephen Barclay eight times to apologise for the government's handling of the Covid crisis, and he refused, just 24-hours later an apology has been issued.

On Tuesday a damning report was published which said serious errors and delays at the hands of the government and scientific advisers cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But today Nick pressed Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden asking if he would apologise.

"Yes," Mr Dowden said, explaining he had listened to the words of people who have lost loved ones branding the deaths a "tragedy."

"Of course, we are very sorry for people's losses and that's what the Prime Minister has said as well."

Branding the report by MP's "good and sensible," Mr Dowden pledged that the government would "go through all of the recommendations and respond fully to them."