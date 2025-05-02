As Reform wins big, this LBC caller says 'Britain should be run by businesspeople'

By LBC

‘He’ll bankrupt the country, free speech is dead, criminals walk free - it’s absolute nonsense.’

After Reform’s big wins, one of their supporters, Stewart, vents his frustration to Nick Ferrari, arguing businesspeople are better suited to run the country.