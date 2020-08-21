Many of these men are not asylum seekers, they're economic migrants, warns Nick Ferrari

21 August 2020, 11:33

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked people to stop pretending that all the migrants crossing the Channel are asylum seekers.

The European Union has told the UK that it won't be able to re-join the Dublin Convention, which allows countries to return migrants to the first safe country they came to as it is part of EU membership.

However, Nick pointed out that many of them are not fleeing war and persecution abroad.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I wouldn't for a second speak ill of the dead, but can we just please disavow ourselves of the idea that these folk are all asylum seekers.

"It doesn't make it right, but they are economic migrants.

"The Sudanese man who died had no claim for asylum. It's tragic that it ended the way it did.

"But for one minute, can these bed-wetting, hand-wringing liberals accept that Britain serves as a massive magnet to these poor souls.

Nick Ferrari made a powerful point on how to stop the migrant crossings
Nick Ferrari made a powerful point on how to stop the migrant crossings. Picture: LBC

"They spend years travelling from Sudan, through Libya, through Lampadusa, through the rest of Italy, through France because they see the White Cliffs of Dover and think they are painted gold.

"Something has to be done or more people, like this poor individual, will perish."

Hear his monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale heard why Danny wanted to come to the UK

Asylum seeker reveals real reason refugees are coming to the UK

4 hours ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 days ago

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

2 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's reaction to seventh round of deadlock Brexit talks

James O'Brien's reaction to seventh round of deadlock Brexit talks
Figen Murray told James, "I'm glad the terrorist didn't listen to everybody's pain"

"I'm glad the Manchester Arena terrorist didn't come to the courtroom," says victim's mother

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez shot her in both feet after Hollywood party

Alexei Navalny: 'Poisoning' of Putin critic fits a pattern of behaviour in Russia