Many of these men are not asylum seekers, they're economic migrants, warns Nick Ferrari

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked people to stop pretending that all the migrants crossing the Channel are asylum seekers.

The European Union has told the UK that it won't be able to re-join the Dublin Convention, which allows countries to return migrants to the first safe country they came to as it is part of EU membership.

However, Nick pointed out that many of them are not fleeing war and persecution abroad.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I wouldn't for a second speak ill of the dead, but can we just please disavow ourselves of the idea that these folk are all asylum seekers.

"It doesn't make it right, but they are economic migrants.

"The Sudanese man who died had no claim for asylum. It's tragic that it ended the way it did.

"But for one minute, can these bed-wetting, hand-wringing liberals accept that Britain serves as a massive magnet to these poor souls.

Nick Ferrari made a powerful point on how to stop the migrant crossings. Picture: LBC

"They spend years travelling from Sudan, through Libya, through Lampadusa, through the rest of Italy, through France because they see the White Cliffs of Dover and think they are painted gold.

"Something has to be done or more people, like this poor individual, will perish."

