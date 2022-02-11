Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

By Asher McShane

This is the awkward moment Aviation Minister Robert Courts was left grasping when he didn't know the number of people working in the industry he represents.

Mr Courts was asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today: “How many jobs have been lost in aviation. Are you aware?”

He replied: “I don’t have the exact figure. Clearly this has been a very difficult period for the aviation sector. There’s no two ways about that.”

“How many people work in the aviation sector?" Nick asked.

“It’s thousands and thousands across the whole of the UK,” said Mr Courts.

“What’s thousands and thousands?” asked Nick.

“There’s tens of thousands. I don’t have the exact figure at my fingertips,” the minister said.

“The key thing today is that people realise they can get out and travel again.”

“You’ve been in post for 18 months, you’re the minister for aviation, and you’ve no idea how many people work in your sector?” Nick hit back.

“It’s extraordinary that a radio presenter knows more about the sector than a government minister.”

Nick then challenged him to identify the number of workers to the nearest 10,000 but the minister moved the conversation on.

Mr Courts was on LBC this morning to encourage holidaymakers to take up trips as the UK scraps coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers.

Travel trade organisation Abta described the easing of restrictions as "a new chapter" for the industry's recovery.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the scrapping of testing ahead of half term comes as "good news" for families.

"The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world - sending a clear message that we are open for business," he added.

Turkey, Egypt and Portugal are among the most popular short-haul destinations, while departures to the US state of Florida, Dubai, Mexico and the Caribbean have sold well for longer-haul holidays, according to Abta.

Ski resorts in France, Italy and Switzerland are also in demand.

Stansted Airport told Abta it is expecting around 200,000 passengers to depart between February 11 and 18.