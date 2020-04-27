Nick Ferrari bans listener over "repugnant" call on PM's health

27 April 2020, 10:15 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 10:22

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari told this caller to never listen to his show again after his "repugnant" claims that Boris Johnson never had coronavirus.

Creed in Enfield insisted the Prime Minister was never ill and had been making the whole thing up.

He said: "I don't think the government is doing enough to make those tests accessible. Our Prime Minister seems to have access to all the tests that he wants.

"Also, the fact that he actually had Covid-19 is very, very questionable."

Nick asked what he meant by that and he expanded: "I just don't think he had it. He's incredibly dishonest."

Nick Ferrari was furious with Creed's comments
Nick Ferrari was furious with Creed's comments. Picture: LBC

Nick queried why the doctors and nurses at St Thomas' Hospital would be complicit in such a bizarre plan.

Creed insisted: "Well, you know.

Nick told him: "That's what I find truly extraordinary with people such as you. You think that a hospital, one of the finest in this city would be complicit.

"And when you consider that this man came close to death, I find it repugnant that you have these views unless you can back these up."

But Creed continued and kept upping the ante - until Nick had enough and banned him from even listening to his show ever again.

Watch the remarkable call at the top of the page.

