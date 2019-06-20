The BBC Has Become The Boris Bashing Corporation, Says David Davis

David Davis has accused the BBC of waging a campaign against Boris Johnson in the wake of the controversial TV debate on Tuesday.

The BBC has come under fire for using an Imam to criticise Boris Johnson who had posted anti-Semitic

"I don't expect the BBC to be unbiased. It's become the Boris Bashing Corporation at the moment.

"The BBC acquires the London establishment viewpoint and it doesn't even realise it's biased. It takes it as a given truth and anything else is obviously daft.

"It doesn't matter what the subject is - at the moment, it's the Conservative leadership contest."

David Davis was very critical of the BBC. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Davis is now backing Mr Johnson for Prime Minister, having previously voted for the now-eliminated Dominic Raab.

He told LBC he made that decision after confronting him to confirm we would definitely leave the EU on 31st October.

