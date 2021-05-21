'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview

21 May 2021, 07:28 | Updated: 21 May 2021, 08:10

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari blasts the BBC over their handling of the 'deceitful' Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana.

Nick's monologue comes after an inquiry which found the broadcaster covered up "deceitful behaviour" used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

"If you've listened to me for anytime you would know I'm a longstanding newspaperman," Nick said.

He told his LBC listeners he's been around tabloid newsrooms, for "the thick end of four decades."

"I've worked on the News of the World, I've worked in Rupert Murdoch newsrooms on three different continents, I've worked on The Sun, I've been involved in some interesting tabloid practices.

"I've commissioned and authorised all sorts of investigations and exclusives, and paid money to people."

"I have never seen anything like it," Nick said as he started to hit out at the broadcaster.

"The BBC's conduct makes the News of the World look like Hansard!"

The inquiry by the former master of the rolls Lord Dyson has found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used false documents to induce Earl Spencer to introduce him to his sister Diana and set up the Panorama exclusive - An Interview With HRH The Princess of Wales - on November 20 1995.

The 1995 interview was watched by 23 million people in the UK.

Watch the whole of Nick's impassioned speech in the video at the top of the page.

