Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

13 September 2022, 15:40 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 15:45

By Abbie Reynolds

Bereavement expert Linda Magistris told Nick Ferrari people are 'surprised' at their reaction to the Queen's death but it can be a 'positive' thing.

Nick Ferrari spoke to bereavement expert Linda Magistris.

He asked Linda: “Why do people feel they need to [mourn] for a woman they have likely never met?”

To answer the question she acknowledged a national feeling: “As we can see there has been this huge outpouring of grief and sadness.

And a real surprise about the reaction we are feeling to the death of the Queen.”

The bereavement expert said this has a lot “to do with the impact of grief”.

She said: “Grief is utterly unique and we never know how it affects us until we have had that significant bereavement ourselves.

“Because of the national outpour of grief and this collective feeling, we are all being swept away by this incredibly profound moment in our lives,” she added.

Linda acknowledged that personal grief can be triggered by national mourning.

Nick asked: “Is it that people are remembering, and people have said this on my show, that it is as if they are remembering when they lost their grandmother or their mother or whoever it may be?”

In agreement she said: “Yes..I am seeing comments of ‘why is this bringing back memories of my dad?'”

The grief expert concluded the call saying: “We are all being impacted by this sadness but actually to be able to acknowledge our grief and talk about our feelings is a really positive thing.”

READ MORE: Ready for Her Majesty's final parade: Troops stage dawn rehearsal as details of funeral route released

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

'Many' benefits of Brexit - including removing bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, levelling up sec pledges

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, housing sec pledges

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Health Secretary concedes NHS needs improvement quickly

Exclusive
The former Tory leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Boris Johnson 'will be back', Lord Lister tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'will be back,' Lord Lister tells LBC

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Dying doesn't have to be dim, Kelly told LBC

Kelly Says: Dying Doesn't Have To Be Dim

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Broadband Minister suffers broadband failure during interview about broadband improvements

Nick Ferrari rebuked the minister

Nick Ferrari slams minister over 'shameful' need for warm banks

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

The minister was speaking to LBC 's Nick Ferrari

Minister calls on Mayor of London to drop congestion charge on rail strike days

Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'

High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off

'He won't give up': Archie Battersbee's mum vows to fight ruling to end son's life

RMT boss can't rule out general strike and warns 'rich have never been richer'

RMT chief doesn't rule out general strike and says 'rich have never been richer'

The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

5 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

6 days ago

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

sdv

Queen begins final journey: Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for the last time to return to Buckingham Palace
Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues
The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes for Queen’s funeral
Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent