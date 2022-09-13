Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

By Abbie Reynolds

Bereavement expert Linda Magistris told Nick Ferrari people are 'surprised' at their reaction to the Queen's death but it can be a 'positive' thing.

Nick Ferrari spoke to bereavement expert Linda Magistris.

He asked Linda: “Why do people feel they need to [mourn] for a woman they have likely never met?”

To answer the question she acknowledged a national feeling: “As we can see there has been this huge outpouring of grief and sadness.

And a real surprise about the reaction we are feeling to the death of the Queen.”

The bereavement expert said this has a lot “to do with the impact of grief”.

She said: “Grief is utterly unique and we never know how it affects us until we have had that significant bereavement ourselves.

“Because of the national outpour of grief and this collective feeling, we are all being swept away by this incredibly profound moment in our lives,” she added.

Linda acknowledged that personal grief can be triggered by national mourning.

Nick asked: “Is it that people are remembering, and people have said this on my show, that it is as if they are remembering when they lost their grandmother or their mother or whoever it may be?”

In agreement she said: “Yes..I am seeing comments of ‘why is this bringing back memories of my dad?'”

The grief expert concluded the call saying: “We are all being impacted by this sadness but actually to be able to acknowledge our grief and talk about our feelings is a really positive thing.”

