Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing

By EJ Ward

This call from a blind LBC listener lightened the mood and left people laughing when his talking microwave made an appearance.

After Military personnel from all three services were told to avoid using phrases such as "crippled with debt" or "blind drunk", LBC's Nick Ferrari asked for views.

Dave from Hammersmith called in and explained he was blind, but then the conversation took an odd turn which left Nick Ferrari in floods of laughter.

"Words I thought I was never going to say, you're going to connect me to your talking microwave," Nick said.

Willing to give it a go, Dave said he would press various settings for the listeners to hear.

"HIGH POWER MIICROWAVE."

"GRILL, GRILL," the microwave said as Nick Ferrari laughed.

But, when Dave said he had a "pretty good relationship with my talking measuring jug," Nick had to pause him.

"Wait, did you just say talking measuring jug? Now you're having sport with me!"

Watch the full video at the top of the page to see just what happened next.