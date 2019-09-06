Boris Isn't Up To Being Prime Minister, Peter Oborne's Brutal Assessment

6 September 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 12:29

Journalist Peter Oborne slammed Boris Johnson's performance as Prime Minister accusing him of "pottering" and suggesting his first move should be to "get rid" of Dominic Cummings.

"He's pottering," within "six weeks of becoming Prime Minister. Journalist Peter Orborne told LBC that one of the first things Boris Johnson needs to do was "get rid of" Dominic Cummings.

Describing the political strategist as an "unattractive individual," he said there was a "most upsetting" incident in the House of Commons.

Claiming that Mr Cummings was "worse for wear" the journalist said he "lurched up towards the Leader of the Opposition" and "tried to accost him."

He said that if he had done that as a working journalist he would have been called in front of the Managing Editor and "sacked on the spot."

The political journalist gave a damning assessment of Boris Johnson
The political journalist gave a damning assessment of Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/LBC

Accusing Mr Cummings of bullying and threatening "distinguished MPs" he said the special adviser would shout at politicians that he was going to "purge" them.

Pointing out that Boris Johnson appointed Dominic Cummings, he said the Prime Minister now needed to "act very fast to get rid of him," not doing so would mean "Mr Johnson is sanctioning" his conduct.

Giving a damning assessment of Mr Johnson's time in the top job, the journalist said he "can't do this job, he's not up to being Prime Minister."

"At the moment I would say that Mr Johnson is not fit to govern Britain."

Watch the whole brutal assessment in the video at the top of the page.

