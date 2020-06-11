"Boris Johnson and his advisors are treating the UK like a laboratory"

By Adrian Sherling

A professor told LBC that Boris Johnson and his scientific advisors are ignoring the evidence and using the UK like a laboratory.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that if you live alone you will be allowed to meet people from one other household in their home and even stay the night.

The decision to relax the social-distancing rule has been taken to help those who lonely, particularly the elderly who are desperate to see their grandchildren.

But Professor Ellis Cashmore from Aston University was not impressed with the proposals.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "We have a Prime Minister now who is taking advice or instructions from a group of scientists who seem to imagine society as like a laboratory.

"They are designing something they want to see happen. Not necessarily observing the world around them and responding to it, but designing it as a lab experiment.

A professor told Nick Ferrari that the scientists are treating the UK like a laboratory. Picture: LBC / PA

"The reality is this: we've just come out of a weekend where we saw images of thousands of people protesting all over the country who are clearly violating the protocols. There's no observation of bubbles or anything like it.

Professor Cashmore says he's seen a large number of people ignoring the guidelines already and thinks the social bubbles idea has only a tiny dash of reality to it.

