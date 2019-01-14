Boris Johnson Says He Knows More About Car Manufacturing Than Jaguar Land Rover CEO

14 January 2019, 08:53 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 14:30

The former Foreign Secretary and leave advocate says that he's not sure the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover knows more about car manufacturing than he does.

During a Boris Johnson phone-in, Nick Ferrari told the Tory that Jaguar boss Ralf Speth said that car plants would close in the event of a no-deal or hard Brexit.

"I would suggest he knows more about car manufacturing than you do," Nick said.

But Boris disagreed, saying: "I'm not certain he does."

The JLR boss has been critical of Brexit, having previously warned that tens of thousands of jobs in the UK are at risk if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

The manufacturer recently announced plans to cut about 4,500 jobs globally as part of a £2.5bn plan to reverse losses.

Mr Speth has also revealed that he does not know if his manufacturing plants will be able to function after the 29th March.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth has been critical of Brexit, saying it will put tens of thousands of jobs at risk
Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth has been critical of Brexit, saying it will put tens of thousands of jobs at risk. Picture: Getty

But rebutting those claims, Boris said that Brexit can be "fantastic" if it was done right.

He told Nick: "I don't agree with [Ralf Speth], I think that Brexit can be fantastic, but it depends how you do it."

"About six years ago Ralf came to my office in City Hall and we had a conversation about the future of electric vehicles - which I was trying to champion in London.

"I was desperate to increase them, because I wanted to tackle the air quality problem.

"And I simply said that I thought electric vehicles did represent the future and we should be going down that route.

"But he said no, diesel is great and we should stick with it.

"I'm afraid to say that events have vindicated me on that point, rather than him and if you look today, Jaguar Land Rover is finally producing a very good electric vehicle which one day I hope to save up enough money to buy."

Nick quipped: "With the way you're going they'll be a long way for you to save up money!"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dominic Grieve came under fire from Iain Dale after rebelling against the government

Iain Dale Gets Tough With Tory Rebel Dominic Grieve Over Brexit

5 days ago

Iain Dale and Paddy Ashdown

"A Patriot. A Hero. A Leader": Iain Dale Pays Emotional Tribute To Paddy Ashdown

21 days ago

Iain Dale

Heartbreaking Call From Man Whose Wife Wants To Take Their Own Life

26 days ago