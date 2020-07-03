Boris Johnson takes your calls on LBC: Watch live from 9am

3 July 2020, 06:00

Boris Johnson is appearing live on LBC being grilled by listeners - and you can watch it live.

The Prime Minister will face questions from the public on Friday morning from 9am with Nick Ferrari.

His LBC phone-in - the first since his recovery from coronavirus - comes the day before pubs and restaurants re-open on "Super Saturday". Is the Prime Minister encouraging you to go out and enjoy yourself, or does he recommend caution as the lockdown eases?

The government is expected to announce a series of 'air bridges' to allow you to go abroad for your holidays this summer - does that mean the end for the government's much-criticised quarantine system?

And Mr Johnson pledged to ensure the results of all coronavirus tests are returned within 24 hours by the end of June, but hasn't provided the data on that. Can he answer you on that one?

Boris Johnson will answer your questions on whatever you want to ask him. Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask him a question.

Last time the Prime Minister was on LBC, listeners heard a world exclusive - Nick Ferrari became the first person to ask him whether he and his partner Carrie were expecting a baby.

Mr Johnson refused to answer, but sure enough, six months later, Wilfred was born.

Come back here at 9am on Friday to watch the Boris Johnson phone-in live on LBC.

