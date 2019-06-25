Boris Johnson's Neighbour Was Right To Call Police, Says Met Commissioner

The Met Police Commissioner has told LBC that Boris Johnson's neighbours were right to call the police if they feared for the safety of his girlfriend.

The Guardian has heard a recording of a row between the frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

There has been much debate on LBC on whether the neighbours were right to record the argument and call the police. But Cressida Dick appeared to back up the neighbours.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call The Commissioner, she said: "We called, we spoke to both people and there was no cause to take any further action.

"It is important that people call the police when they're worried about somebody, of course. I'm a police officer so I want people to tell us if they are worried about somebody."

When asked if they were right to record the row, Ms Dick responded: "It can be helpful for us if there's evidence of a crime that we're then going to be investigating if somebody has made some sort of recording. That can be very helpful."

Cressida Dick said Boris Johnson's neighbours were correct to contact police. Picture: PA / LBC / Matt Crossick

The Commissioner also insisted the Met acted correctly, despite claims in the media that they did not acknowledge the incident when asked by a journalist.

She added: "I have looked briefly at this. I don't think we treated this incident any way differently for whoever it might have been.

"We dealt with it in exactly the way we would for anyone."