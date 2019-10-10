Boris Johnson Told Us No-Deal Would Be A Failure, Tory MP Reveals

10 October 2019, 08:12 | Updated: 10 October 2019, 08:57

Former Conservative cabinet minister James Brokenshire reveals Boris Johnson told him no-deal would be a failure of the state and he's still trying for a Brexit deal.

The former Housing Secretary is one of the One Nation Caucus of Tory MPs who are trying to stop the Prime Minister from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

They met with Mr Johnson yesterday and he revealed the Prime Minister promised no-deal will never be his priority.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "The Prime Minister was saying yesterday that he still thinks that there is a narrow landing strip, something can still be done.

"Today is really critical to see where the Irish really are. Are they still there for a deal? I hope that they can still be.

"There are some concerns that the EU are trying to hold us in the Single Market and the Customs Union, which I think would be a mistake on their part and actually would take us down a no-deal outcome."

James Brokenshire had a meeting with Boris Johnson yesterday
James Brokenshire had a meeting with Boris Johnson yesterday. Picture: PA / LBC

On pushing for a no-deal, Mr Brokenshire added: "We would be mistaken if we anchor on one particular view, hence the reason we had the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday.

"He wanted to reassure that he is the one to be listened to. Don't listen to all the reporting you might read in the newspapers. He has been consistent in saying no-deal would be a failure of state craft. It would be a failure for all of us.

"But he is resolute and determined to see that we leave with that deal."

