Boris Johnson Expresses Regret Over Decision To Quit Tory Leadership Race

Boris Johnson has voiced regret over his decision to pull out the Conservative leadership race in 2016.

The former foreign secretary told LBC: “If I had my time again I might have done things differently”.

He made the remarks as he was quizzed by listeners in an exclusive LBC phone-in on Monday.

Mr Johnson removed himself from the leadership race after the now environment secretary Michael Gove announced his own bid.

It subsequently led to Theresa May landing the top job.

“It was a complicated business,” Mr Johnson said as he recalled his decision to pull out.

“In retrospect, if I had my time again I might have done things differently… I certainly have engaged in a lot of heart searching about it ever since.”

