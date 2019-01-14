Boris Johnson Expresses Regret Over Decision To Quit Tory Leadership Race

14 January 2019, 14:39

Boris Johnson has voiced regret over his decision to pull out the Conservative leadership race in 2016.

The former foreign secretary told LBC: “If I had my time again I might have done things differently”.

He made the remarks as he was quizzed by listeners in an exclusive LBC phone-in on Monday.

Mr Johnson removed himself from the leadership race after the now environment secretary Michael Gove announced his own bid.

It subsequently led to Theresa May landing the top job.

“It was a complicated business,” Mr Johnson said as he recalled his decision to pull out.

“In retrospect, if I had my time again I might have done things differently… I certainly have engaged in a lot of heart searching about it ever since.”

Watch above.

