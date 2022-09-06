Boris Johnson 'will be back,' Lord Lister tells LBC

6 September 2022, 15:03 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 15:05

By Fiona Jones

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will be back" as "politics is a longterm game," Lord Edward Lister tells LBC.

It comes as Boris Johnson has officially stepped down as prime minister after tendering his resignation to the Queen at her Balmoral residence.

Liz Truss was confirmed as the new prime minister, flying separately to Balmoral to partake in a formal process known as 'kissing hands'.

Mr Johnson gave his final speech as PM outside No 10 at 7.30am on Tuesday, where, amongst other comparisons, likened himself to a booster rocket "gently re-entering the atmosphere".

Mr Johnson's former chief of staff Lord Lister told LBC's Nick Ferrari, "He didn't sound like a man who was disappearing.

"We will see him in some way, shape or form. He has said he will support Liz Truss in her role as leader.

"Politics is a longterm game and lots can happen...I'm sure he'll be around and we'll be seeing more of him."

Lord Lister later clarified in his LBC interview that the ex-PM "will be back...not necessarily in Parliament but on the world stage."

In the meantime his former chief of staff predicted Mr Johnson will "do some writing" and "he's going to make lots of speeches."

Lord Lister continued: "I'm sure he's going to get his finances back together, which he needs to because he hasn't been earning much while he's been in Downing Street... and he's got a lot of expenses.

"And then he needs to take stock."

Lord Lister said "there was a lot of sadness" as Boris Johnson gave his farewell and "it shouldn't have ended like this."

He coruscated the Privileges Committee, which continues to investigate Johnson: "The man's gone. He made a statement to Parliament, he's apologised for it. They're still going after him. It just sounds vicious and nasty and I think it should end."

Boris Johnson's farewell speech outside Number 10.
Boris Johnson's farewell speech outside Number 10. Picture: Alamy/LBC

In a speech outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning Mr Johnson said his party had "changed the rules halfway through".

"This is it folks," he began.

He described the quick succession of four Tory leaders in a six year period as "a relay race" and signed off by calling for unity within his party.

It's "time for politics to be over" said Mr Johnson, before he outlined his achievements in office, including "getting Brexit done", the Covid vaccine rollout and Britain's support for Ukraine.

