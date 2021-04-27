'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider

27 April 2021, 07:29 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 08:44

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Downing Street Press Secretary Jonathan Haslam tells LBC that Boris Johnson is on the ropes.

The conversation comes after reports suggested Boris Johnson told aides he would rather let coronavirus "rip" than impose a second lockdown, in the latest allegation levelled at the Prime Minister.

Mr Haslam said there were "many allegations floating around" the PM, and that he has "got form" for "making inappropriate remarks."

The allegation surfaced after a growing number of sources were reported to have told how Mr Johnson said he was prepared to let "bodies pile high" rather than order a third shutdown.

The Prime Minister said that allegation was "total rubbish" before further details surfaced of how he is said to have paid for expensive refurbishments to his Downing Street flat.

Citing comments made by Boris Johnson when he was the Foreign Secretary, Mr Haslam raised the time the PM said the Libyan city Sirte could be the new Dubai, adding, "all they have to do is clear the dead bodies away".

"He speaks before he's engaged his brain."

Explaining the comments, Mr Haslam said the issues surrounding payment for the refurbishment of the PM's flat were also an issue for the Prime Minister.

No 10 and the Tories declined to deny an ITV report stating that the Conservative Campaign Headquarters paid the Cabinet Office to cover initial costs of the refurbishments, with Mr Johnson now repaying the party.

A Downing Street spokesman said that the "costs of wider refurbishment have been met by the Prime Minister personally", adding: "Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns."

