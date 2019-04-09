Tory MP: Brexit Frustration Shifted From MPs To Prime Minister

9 April 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 11:50

Anger that the UK did not leave the European Union on March 29th is shifting from frustration at MPs to blaming the Prime Minister, says Bob Blackman.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari after meeting the Prime Minister yesterday, the backbench committee's executive secretary said that MPs had been out and about in their constituencies over the weekend and were able to "report back on the mood of the party and the country".

"We did convey as a message collectively was the anger there has been to MPs on the frustration of not leaving by March 29th," he said, adding that the frustration had "been translated from being on MPs to shifting towards blaming [Theresa May] for the failure to actually get us out quickly and speedily."

Bob Blackman speaking in the House of Commons
Bob Blackman speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Mr Blackman also addressed cross-party talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, saying 1922 Committee members told the Prime Minister their concerns with customs arrangements with the European Union.

"I personally made the point, and quite forcibly, that having a customs arrangement whereby we fix the tariffs between ourselves and the European Union is fine for imports and exports," he said.

"But what we couldn't have is the European Union dictating what tariffs barriers, and what trade arrangements we have across the world, because that is the economic benefits of leaving the European Union."

