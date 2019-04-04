Brexit: General Election Or Second Referendum “Likely”, Says Shami Chakrabarti

It appears a second referendum or general election will be needed to break the Brexit deadlock, the Shadow Attonery General has told LBC.

Shami Chakrabarti said it is “looking like at some point” another vote on Brexit would be needed.

But, one of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest allies told Nick Ferrari: “It doesn't have to be a second referendum, it might be a general election."

Shami Chakrabarti spoke to Nick Ferrari on Thursday. Picture: PA

She spoke as the Labour leader met with Theresa May for another round of Brexit talks.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry is calling for a second referendum on any deal struck between the two.

Last night MPs voted to extend Article 50 again to stop no deal by a majority of one.