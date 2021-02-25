Brexit has had 'no material impact' on clothing retailer Next, CEO reveals

By EJ Ward

Lord Wolfson, Chief executive of clothing retailer Next tells LBC the business has seen "no material impact" on operations as a result of Brexit.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Conservative peer revealed his High Street business Next has not been impacted by the UK leaving the EU.

Nick asked Lord Simon Wolfson if he was still an advocate of Brexit, pointing out there had been a number of concerns when it comes to businesses and any trade deals.

"I think it's going pretty much as expected," the Tory peer said, adding clothing retailer Next spent "three years preparing."

He added that they have seen "no material impact on our operations as a result."

Lord Wolfson said while he understood there were businesses struggling with the administration of Brexit he said he was "optimistic" that systems could be put in place to mitigate any issues.

