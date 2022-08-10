Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

By Rashi Agarwal

The ban on hosepipe introduced by Thames water is due to the country’s exit from the EU as “Brexit doesn’t work”, this caller tells Nick Ferrari.

The firm Thames water, has planned to introduce a temporary ban on hose pipes in the coming weeks that serves almost 15 million people across Southern England, including London.

The decision comes after the Met office issues an amber heat warning for England this week.

“Let’s nationalise the water, here we are, I have become Jeremy Corbyn overnight.”, Nick Ferrari says.

“No, no, you don’t need to go that far.”, said Siva, the caller from Wimbledon.

The caller explained: “We gotta take some responsibility, just because we pay for some service, we can’t get 100%. There are new designs that grey water goes into cistern before it goes into the sewer. Two people living in our dwelling can cut that water by 50%, and it’s happening in Japan.”

“Why are you defending these countries?”,Nick questioned the caller..

“I am not defending, all I am saying is that, people who have been defending are the politicians and [Ofwat], have they been sleeping all these years.”, the caller replied.

“Solar panels, nowadays, can produce two and a half thousand KW.”

“It’s not going to help the water, Siva.", Nick explains to Siva.

Nick Ferrari hit back and said: “The money that we pay for the water supply, the money they pay themselves, the bosses, the 150 million pounds desalination plant in Beckton which isn’t working is simply not good enough.

The caller angrily replied: “Brexit doesn’t work, nothing has worked in this country throughout the year.

Nick mockingly replied: “The fact that we haven’t got water is not down to Brexit for the love of God!”

“Nothing has worked in this country for the last 13 years.”

“You know why England didn’t win the Euros last year due to Brexit.”