Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

10 August 2022, 16:42

By Rashi Agarwal

The ban on hosepipe introduced by Thames water is due to the country’s exit from the EU as “Brexit doesn’t work”, this caller tells Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The firm Thames water, has planned to introduce a temporary ban on hose pipes in the coming weeks that serves almost 15 million people across Southern England, including London.

The decision comes after the Met office issues an amber heat warning for England this week.

“Let’s nationalise the water, here we are, I have become Jeremy Corbyn overnight.”, Nick Ferrari says.

“No, no, you don’t need to go that far.”, said Siva, the caller from Wimbledon.

The caller explained: “We gotta take some responsibility, just because we pay for some service, we can’t get 100%. There are new designs that grey water goes into cistern before it goes into the sewer. Two people living in our dwelling can cut that water by 50%, and it’s happening in Japan.”

“Why are you defending these countries?”,Nick questioned the caller..

“I am not defending, all I am saying is that, people who have been defending are the politicians and [Ofwat], have they been sleeping all these years.”, the caller replied.

“Solar panels, nowadays, can produce two and a half thousand KW.”

“It’s not going to help the water, Siva.", Nick explains to Siva.

Nick Ferrari hit back and said: “The money that we pay for the water supply, the money they pay themselves, the bosses, the 150 million pounds desalination plant in Beckton which isn’t working is simply not good enough.

The caller angrily replied: “Brexit doesn’t work, nothing has worked in this country throughout the year.

Nick mockingly replied: “The fact that we haven’t got water is not down to Brexit for the love of God!”

“Nothing has worked in this country for the last 13 years.”

“You know why England didn’t win the Euros last year due to Brexit.”

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

LBC's Reporter Charlotte Lynch took a dip off the Cornish Coast

Nick Ferrari's 'swimming in shark infested waters' reporter challenge

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

The Defence Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Suank of trying to block extra cash for defence spending

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up her constituency seat for Boris

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Exclusive
'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

Exclusive
Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'

Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

6 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

7 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss badgered her about "how to get into Vogue magazine".

Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss badgered her about 'how to get into Vogue' at Cop26

The Met Office has issued heatwave warnings from Thursday until Sunday

Warning 'lethally hot' heatwave could be worse than July's 40C record-breaking weather

Benjamin Mendy arriving at court

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy denies further rape charge as trial set to start

Giggs denies the charges against him

Ryan Giggs 'made me feel like a slave - I had to do what he said or there would be consequences'
Tom Daley blames 'legacy of colonialism' for homophobia in the Commonwealth

Tom Daley blames British Empire's legacy of colonialism' for homophobic laws in Commonwealth nations
Four-year-old Sahara was killed in the blast

'Our world has been torn apart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to daughter, 4, killed in Thornton Heath gas blast
Police pulled the dog to safety by breaking a car window

Moment police officers smash car window to free Shih Tzu in sweltering heat

All children aged one to nine in London will be offered a polio booster vaccine.

All children aged 1 to 9 in London to be offered polio booster vaccine

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing