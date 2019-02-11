Why Brexit Supporters Won't Accept Corbyn's Customs Union Proposal

As Theresa May agrees to talks with Jeremy Corbyn to attempt to solve the Brexit deadlock, LBC's Political Editor explains why Brexiteers will not accept his proposal.

The Labour leader wrote to the Prime Minister to say he would back her deal if it included a customs union with the EU.

If she agrees, there could be enough support in parliament to get a deal through, but Theo Usherwood explains why it could split the Conservative Party in two.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "If the UK stays in a permanent customs union, the British government cannot go to China, to Australia, to America and sign free trade deals. That simply isn't allowed.

"Jeremy Corbyn has also talked about a closer relationship with the single market. If we have a closer relationship with the single market, what does that mean for immigration and controlling our borders?

"The Labour leader has been very unclear about that and that is the fear for the Brexiteers."

Jeremy Corbyn signs his letter to Theresa May. Picture: PA

Theo also laid out the week ahead for Brexit, with Thursday's significant vote now not expected to happen.

He added: "Thursday was supposed to be the big vote. That simply isn't going to happen now because the government hasn't sorted a deal with the European Union.

"There will now be a lot of focus on the future of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. He'll be waking up this morning, thinking 'Why always me?'.

"There was the failed train timetables, the drones at Gatwick and Heathrow and then of course, the decision to award a £14million government contract - taxpayers' money - to a company to supply emergency ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"The only problem was the Seaborne Freight, the company in question, didn't own any ferries.

"With 46 days to go, the contract to run the service between Ramsgate and Ostend has collapsed amid increasing worry that the UK is simply not prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

"There are now cross-party calls for the Prime Minister to sack Chris Grayling, including Tory MP Anna Soubry and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable."