"Brexit Will Put Me Out Of Business... But I Still Want To Leave"

5 December 2018, 10:05 | Updated: 5 December 2018, 10:22

This caller left Nick Ferrari shocked when she insisted she really wants Britain to leave the European Union, even though it will put her out of business.

Natalia runs a French food import company and admitted that it won't survive after Brexit.

But she claims she still wouldn't change her vote and wants out, leaving Nick Ferrari just saying "Good Lord".

She said: "I'm thinking long term for my children, my grandchildren, everybody ahead of that. I'm going to hurt in the short-term and yes, my company is going to go bust.

"But I'm acting in the national interest when I vote. I think the country is better off outside Europe.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I wish that the MPs who vote next week would think about what we voted for. The majority voted out. This isn't an opportunity for them to further their career and get their party in or fight party politics.

"This is a point where all MPs should be acting in the interest of the country."

Listeners were left stunned by Natalia's admission.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Margot James

Dominic Raab Showed David Davis How Brexit Secretary Job Is Done: Tory Minister

21 hours ago

Iain Dale grilled James O'Brien for the first time

Iain Dale's Book Club With James O'Brien: Available Now

23 hours ago

Iain Dale and Margot James

Tory Minister Admits She’d Still Vote Remain

1 day ago