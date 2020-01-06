Brit evacuated from Iran tells LBC of tense atmosphere in Tehran

6 January 2020, 08:22 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 09:01

A British man who has just returned after being evacuated from Iran has told LBC of the tense atmosphere in the Middle Eastern country since the death of Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian general was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad last week in revenge for an attack on the US embassy.

All UK and US civilians were told to get out of Iran following the incident and Sidney called Nick Ferrari after landing at Heathrow to tell him about the mood in the country.

This caller told Nick Ferrari about the atmosphere in Tehran
This caller told Nick Ferrari about the atmosphere in Tehran. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "There are thousands of Iranians that are rejoicing that this man has died, but there is a lot that is against it.

"So last night at 10pm, we were all bundled into a van and driven to the airport.

"I can't say that the authorities were against us as westerners. They helped us through, we went via a side gate and boarded the plane safely.

"But the atmosphere is really volatile. There's really big problems coming from there."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

12 days ago

Graham Stringer talking to Iain Dale

Voting against the Brexit deal is 'putting two fingers up to Labour Leave voters'

18 days ago

Iain Dale

Donald Trump's only crime was 'beating Hillary Clinton', Former Trump strategist

18 days ago

LBC Latest

Dr Gorka said the US had to act to stop Qassem Soleimani

"Soleimani was planning attacks, he had to be stopped" says ex-Trump security advisor

Australian trade minister 'can't imagine' free movement talks with UK

Qassem Soleimani's daughter warns 'crazy Trump' a 'dark day' is coming

Australia bushfires: Shane Warne puts baggy green cap up for auction