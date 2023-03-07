Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK

By Georgie Greer

A caller has told Nick Ferrari that "pro illegal migrant pearl clutchers" make him "sick to his stomach" as the government should be protecting people who already live in the country.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Andrew in Halifax said he believes allowing "thousands and thousands of undocumented men" into Britain, with 'culture values and systems very different to this one" the public are being placed in danger.

Nick then asked Andrew how do we ensure we "offer a helping hand" to those entering the country to escape prosecution, to which Andrew answered that they could "make their bed in plenty of other countries that not only have the capacity but also have the desire to take them in".

Andrew went on to say he believed "people are here are very much turning against it" and said "who can blame them".

Nick challenged Andrew referring to a previous caller, Ali from Slough, who pointed out that it was unfair to blame migrants for the nations ills, and that they weren't dragging the country down but here to find a better life.

Andrew replied saying that those protesting against illegal immigration are not "scapegoating the government for economic incompetence," but rather blaming migrants for things like "propositioning underage girls for sex;" referring to an incident in Knowsley, north west England where an adult asylum seeker was reported to have propositioned a 15 year old girl, prompting protests.

Nick clapped back saying that this was a "vanishingly small' perspective and was like "calling all radio presenters Jimmy Saville".

Andrew then said in order to "make it fair", migrants must preserve their ID, claiming that "many thousands" do not and that this made him "question their entitlement to be here legally, or illegally".

Nick concluded by asking Andrew if he believed that the new governmental policies were an "overreach" to which Andrew replied saying no, and that if we had a referendum he believed many people would agree with him.

The conversation comes as new immigration laws are introduced today, preventing small boat migrants from returning or from claiming citizenship after automatic deportation; in a move that is seen to be pushing the boundaries of international law.