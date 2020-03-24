Builder tells Nick Ferrari of the risk of spreading coronavirus in construction sites

By Adrian Sherling

This construction worker told LBC he was being told to go to work at a building site, despite the lockdown announced by Boris Johnson.

While the government told people to stay at home, construction sites are still open and employees were told to report to work as usual.

Danny said his site has 800 workers there and each has to use a one of two finger scanners to get in. And with shops and cafés closed, all employees will have to squeeze into the site canteen for meals.

He told Nick Ferrari that he is concerned it will be impossible to obey social distancing guidelines at work, but as a self-employed man with children, he has no option but to go into work.

Nick Ferrari heard from a builder, worried about coronavirus. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "I work in construction. At the moment, there are 800 people on my site. As I walk into work, all 800 people have to go through a finger scanner. We've got two of them.

"We've got one canteen, so when you walk into the canteen while there are no shops open, you've got over 100 people in there.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know what advice to listen to."

His plight really hit home with LBC listeners this morning and the phrase #ShutTheSites trended across social media.

Listen to his full call at the top of the page.