Business Minister defends Robert Jenrick over 'cash for favours' controversy

25 June 2020, 09:53 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 10:28

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has told LBC that Robert Jenrick should not have to resign over a "cash for favours" row involving a Tory donor.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is facing demands to quit after it emerged ex-Daily Express owner Richard Desmond had personally given the Conservative Party £12,000 two weeks after the Westferry Printworks scheme for 1,500 homes was approved.

Documents from that deal show the Minister was keen to push through the project before a new levy came in that would have added millions of pounds to the cost.

Opposition parties say Mr Jenrick should step down.

But Business Minister Nadim Zahawi told Nick Ferrari there is no need.

Nadhim Zahawi insists Robert Jenrick does not need to quit
Nadhim Zahawi insists Robert Jenrick does not need to quit. Picture: LBC

He said: "He is right to remain in his job. Robert Jenrick spent over an hour on his feet in parliament explaining exactly what happened. He wrote to the Select Committee in detail explaining exactly what happened.

"And he promised to release all the data, complete transparency, which is why you're able to quote it to me in this interview.

"Robert Jenrick's intention at all times is to get more developments built, not just talked about."

