Business Secretary reacts to spending watchdog's Covid PPE report

18 November 2020, 11:00

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Business Secretary Alok Sharma told LBC that awards of Covid-PPE contracts were "not given by individual Ministers."

He denied there were any "murky deals" going on when challenged by LBC's Nick Ferrari.

But he did tell LBC that the Government had worked "incredibly hard" to get Personal Protective Equipment for those on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

When Nick asked the Minister if he recognised the "cronyism" which was reported by newspapers the Minister denied and pointed to the NAO report.

his comments came as a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) criticised a lack of transparency about the way emergency procedures were used to secure supplies and services in early 2020.

The NAO report identified failures to properly document where referrals to the fast-track lane had come from and it also criticised the Government for not publishing details of all contracts in a timely manner.

The Business Secretary's words come following comments by a senior MP who said the Government "ripped up the rules" by offering "special treatment" for firms recommended by ministers and politicians who could offer supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons spending watchdog the Public Accounts Committee, said she was "appalled" by the creation of a "fast track VIP lane" as the Government sought to find supplies of masks, gloves, aprons and other PPE as the pandemic hit in the spring.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Assistant Commissioner was speaking exclusively to LBC

Top counter-terror cop on release of 100s of convicted terrorists from prison
Head of UK counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Online radicalisation has worsened during Covid pandemic, counter-terror chief tells LBC
The broadcaster was upset the former Labour leader had been readmitted to the party

Rachel Riley: It is disgusting Jeremy Corbyn is back in the Labour Party
This caller was furious over foreign aid

'Why are we letting our own people suffer to help somebody else first?' Caller questions foreign aid
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government to detail post-lockdown tier system 'in next week or so', Minister tells LBC
The issue hinges over what is put on the child's birth certificate

'So this man wasn't the mother even though he gave birth?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dame Louise Ellman spoke to Iain Dale

Dame Louise Ellman tells LBC Starmer should not reinstate party whip to Corbyn

15 hours ago

'Jeremy Corbyn has been let back in Labour with the lightest of slaps on the wrist'

Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says

16 hours ago

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person wearing a face mask passes a Christmas window display on Oxford Street, London

Health officials 'hopeful' of household mixing over Christmas
Pfizer-BioNTech has announced its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective

Pfizer-BioNTech says its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective
Prof Powis spoke at a No10 briefing from self-isolation at home

NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in self-isolation
Jeremy Corbyn will not have the whip restored despite his suspension being lifted

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer announces
Dr Susan Hopkins will deliver a briefing at 11am

Watch live: Public Health England boss Dr Susan Hopkins gives Covid update
Boris Johnson will address PMQs virtually today

Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer at first ever virtual PMQs - watch live
Oxford students will lobby university officials to ban lamb and beef

Oxford students vote to ban beef and lamb from campus canteens
Baroness Dido Harding has been told to self-isolate

Head of NHS Test and Trace Baroness Dido Harding told to self-isolate
People are seen queuing at the Covid-19 testing site at Parafield Airport in Adelaide

South Australia begins six-day lockdown after cluster of 22 coronavirus cases
Record numbers of black cabs are being sold back to hiring firms

'London could lose this icon': Black cab crisis as vehicle numbers plummet