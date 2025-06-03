Call the Cabinet: Nick Ferrari is joined by Environment Secretary Steve Reed to take your calls | 03/06/25

By LBC

Listen back to your calls to the Environment Secretary.

Nick Ferrari was joined by Steve Reed to take your calls — with Thames Water being a key topic of conversation.

The Secretary of State says there is a £104 billion investment going towards preventing sewage from entering the country's waterways.