Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

23 May 2021, 13:24

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari is joined by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss for Call the Cabinet. Watch live from 9am.

Call the Cabinet gives LBC listeners the chance to regularly put their questions directly to a senior member of the Cabinet, live on national radio.

In the last instalment, Business Secretary Alok Sharma spoke to Nick and took your calls from the LBC studio.

Previously, Health Secretary Matt Hancock faced the wrath of LBC listeners, where he warned the public of the potential of spreading Covid-19 and urged the UK to return to Covid-secure workplaces.

A different senior member of the government will regularly go head-to-head with LBC’s listeners on the big issues that matter to them, with no topic off-limits.

Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss is live on Monday morning from 9am and you can watch the action live from the LBC studio on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick was speaking after the case against the 77-year-old fell apart

Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system
Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with Grant Shapps over 'holiday police'

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

23 hours ago

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

1 day ago

Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A police officer has been kicked out of Surrey Police after beating his partner

Police Officer who assaulted partner sacked from force

LBC

JCVI Professor confirms current vaccines are 'highly effective' against Covid-19 variants
Priti

Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings' claims herd immunity was considered by Government
Dominic Cummings has claimed the Government originally wanted to use herd immunity

Government backed using 'herd immunity' to combat Covid-19, Dominic Cummings says
Italy took home the Eurovision trophy last night as the UK failed to score any points

Eurovision 2021: UK gets nil points as Italy storm to victory
Two pilots made the flight in the VSS Unity

Virgin Galactic rocket flies to the edge of space in step towards sending up tourists
The Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against the Indian variant after two doses, the study found

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer 'high levels of protection' against Indian variant
Heavy concrete barriers at the top of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, where large-scale disorder broke out on Thursday

16-year-old boy among four arrests after Swansea disorder

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 23/05 | Watch again