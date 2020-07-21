Exclusive

Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions - Tuesday at 8am

Dame Cressida Dick will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police will join Nick Ferrari from 8am to take your calls in the latest of her Call The Commissioner phone-ins.

Sure to come up is the policing of the Black Lives Matter protests, the controversial video of the police stopping British athlete Bianca Williams and whether the police will fine people for not wearing facemasks.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the UK's most senior police officer anything you want to ask her. If you want to put a question to Dame Cressida, call 0345 60 60 973.

Last time she was on LBC, Nick Ferrari told her about our exclusive on knives which are being described as lipstick and combs and then handed the shocking items to her.

Come back here at 8am to watch Call The Commissioner live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.