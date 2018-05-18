Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick On LBC - Watch In Full

18 May 2018, 07:06 | Updated: 18 May 2018, 08:40

Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick Live On LBC

Violent crime has been rocketing in London this year. This is your chance to speak to the country's most senior police officer about it.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is in the LBC studio from 8am to answer questions from listeners.

What is Ms Dick going to do about the knife and gun crime that has blighted London? Find out exclusively on LBC.

Watch the show in full from 8am right here.

