Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions

18 January 2021, 09:55 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 10:15

The Met Police Commissioner will join Nick Ferrari on LBC
The Met Police Commissioner will join Nick Ferrari on LBC. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dame Cressida Dick will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live on Tuesday from 8am

The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police will join Nick Ferrari on Tuesday morning to take your calls in the latest of her Call The Commissioner phone-ins.

One subject sure to come up is the enforcement of coronavirus rules with questions sure to be asked around the closure of businesses and the enforcement of face masks.

From Tasers to county lines and anything in between, this is your chance to ask the UK's most senior police officer anything you want to ask her.

If you want to put a question to Dame Cressida, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 8am to watch Call The Commissioner live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

