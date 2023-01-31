‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Nick Ferrari could not believe what he was hearing after a caller said GPs should be shut down to cut costs, while one in four adults cannot see their GP.

A caller to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC said all GPs should close to save money, leaving him astounded given the challenge people are already facing in trying to receive primary care.

This came after findings from the Office for National Statistics revealed one in four adults cannot see their GP.

Jane in Hemel Hempstead said: “I do think the GPs are basically on private contracts and I think it’s time that we shut GP services.”

“Pardon?” Nick asked in disbelief.

“We shut GP services to save money”, his caller calmly replied.

“Where does everyone go when they feel ill?” Nick asked.

Jane said: “They go to their general hospital where there are much more doctors now -”

“No”, Nick cut in. “Is this some kind of joke?” he wondered aloud, remarking that today is not 1 April.

After his caller said she was not joking, he said: “Jane, you can’t get into the general hospitals as it is! My argument would be we need more GPs, and we need wherever possible to open those surgeries in the evenings and weekends to prevent people from going to A&E.”

She replied saying “we need to have a whole system approach so you enlarge the front door”, receiving people from an ambulance, people who need social care, and have other health issues in a ”multi-disciplinary approach”.

“The A&Es are crowded- they don’t have enough seats as it is!” Nick said. “Where are you going to have everybody waiting?”

Jane explained that two hospitals closest to her in Hemel Hempstead and St Albans are both “two-thirds” shut, and that she “personally lay on a trolley for 11 hours”.

“Well then what on earth do you want all the doctors and patients…Jane I’ve enjoyed our conversation but honestly!” Nick said, struggling to understand the logic behind his caller’s belief.