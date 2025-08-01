Caller ‘disgusted’ by proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons

1 August 2025, 13:01

Caller ‘disgusted’ by proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons

LBC

By LBC

Caller Micheal tells Nick Ferrari that the proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons is 'frustrating' and 'making our institutions look useless’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is in light of recent statistics showing 1 in 8 incarcerated in a UK prison are born abroad, the highest number since 2013.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nigel Farage phone-in

LBC callers react to Farage's 'brilliant' phone-in

Nigel Farage phone-in highlights

'That doesn't add up' | Nigel Farage's phone-in highlights

LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

Euro's Trophy

Caller Nick isn't a fan of the trophy the England Lionesses were awarded

Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons | LBC's best callers of the week

Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons: LBC's best callers of the week

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Tim Martin

LBC callers answer: "what is the magic of Wetherspoons?"

After concerns of her pain were repeatedly ignored by hospital staff, caller Kevin’s mum died just hours after his brother was born.

Caller Kevin's mum died after her pain was ignored

Epping Riots, NF

Following the anti migrant protests in Epping Nick Ferrari and caller Andrew look for solutions

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

LBC callers are divided over proposed wealth tax

‘Preposterous’: LBC callers are divided over proposed wealth tax

Nick Ferrari

‘Lessons haven’t been learned’ following 7/7 London bombings

A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

LBC caller accuses Keir Starmer of failing to represent English identity through rallying cry to ‘reclaim our flag’
Nick caller

LBC caller tries to convince Nick Ferrari that Brexit is responsible for Britain's lack of economic growth
Vegan activist calls Nick Ferrari to defend supermarket protests

Vegan activist calls Nick Ferrari to defend supermarket protests

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

Nick Ferrari

Is chlorinated chicken a fair price to pay for a US trade deal? Nick Ferrari debates with caller Jay

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller John - Asylum seekers

"Britain isn't the soft touch people think it is"

16 hours ago

Should there be more working class people in government?

Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate

12 days ago

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

14 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Asda has stressed the importance of spreading the cost of Christmas for customers, after festive products were already spotted on sale in its stores.

Asda stresses importance of ‘spreading cost of Christmas’ for families as holiday goodies on sale early
Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain.

Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration
João Palhinha

Tottenham set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on season-long loan

Jeremy Clarkson with cows in Clarkson's Farm series 2

What is bovine tuberculosis, the disease that has broken on Clarkson's farm?

Ian Maxwell claimed his sister was innocent, accusing Ms Giuffre of “ruining the lives” of both her and Prince Andrew

'No tears for Virginia Giuffre’: Ghislaine Maxwell's brother brands Epstein accuser a 'monster' who 'ruined lives'
Simon Pegg has blamed undiagnosed ADHD on his bad driving.

Actor Simon Pegg blames 'undiagnosed ADHD' for multiple driving bans and hire car crashes

Clarkson, 64, said he found one of his puppies dead this morning

Jeremy Clarkson reveals his puppy died and Diddly Squat farm will have to ‘lock down’ for two months after TB outbreak
Ronan Kanda and his mum, Pooja.

The boy behind the ban: Who was Ronan Kanda and what is Ronan's Law?

Shelagh Fogarty caller: 'You can't argue with six East End girls'

Shirley explains how she’s addressing knife crime in her community

James O'Brien caller: 'You’ve explained that in such a beautiful way.'

Charlie shares the story of her and her daughter’s autism diagnoses with James O’Brien