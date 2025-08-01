Caller ‘disgusted’ by proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons

By LBC

Caller Micheal tells Nick Ferrari that the proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons is 'frustrating' and 'making our institutions look useless’.

This is in light of recent statistics showing 1 in 8 incarcerated in a UK prison are born abroad, the highest number since 2013.