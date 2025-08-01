Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Caller ‘disgusted’ by proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons
1 August 2025, 13:01
Caller Micheal tells Nick Ferrari that the proportion of foreign nationals in UK prisons is 'frustrating' and 'making our institutions look useless’.
This is in light of recent statistics showing 1 in 8 incarcerated in a UK prison are born abroad, the highest number since 2013.