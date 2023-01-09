'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

More people would be able to afford private medical care if they made "sacrifices" in their lifestyle, this caller has claimed.

The caller, Graham, justified private healthcare, saying it is “not actually that expensive”.

His comments come after Rishi Sunak was asked yesterday if he personally used private or NHS healthcare, to which he replied it was “not really relevant”.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning, Graham was asked to put himself in the Prime Minister's shoes and answer the same question.

The caller said: “I certainly do, yes I use private healthcare. It’s a choice we make as a family.”

“I’m glad I do it because actually it saves resources for the NHS, I’m paying out of my own pocket, and the NHS has got more resources for other people”, he continued.

Nick said: “For the millions who are listening to you now Prime Minister who cannot afford private healthcare, why should they have confidence in what you’re doing with the NHS when even you don't use it?”

Graham replied: “When it’s a flu-like situation I will actually go there”, adding that most private hospitals do not have an A&E.

“So you’d only go there because you have to, not because you choose to?” Nick challenged.

“No, that’s not the case, there are many other treatments that I could use the NHS for…there are limited resources. We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated”, Graham said.

He then attempted to justify his position, adding that private healthcare is “not actually that expensive”.

“Mine costs me a few hundred pounds a month, I admit that’s not an insignificant amount of money…”

Nick cut in, pointing out that people "can't dream" of that kind of disposable income, and the caller clarified that that was the “cost for a family of four”.

“Maybe you don’t go on holiday or maybe you don’t go down the pub two nights a month”, he went on, explaining that on a minimum wage of £10 an hour, “I could work two and a half days over time and pay pay for private healthcare for my family."

“It's the kind of figure that with sacrifices most people could afford”, he finished.