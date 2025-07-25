Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

By LBC

'We can afford to put people in five star hotels...'

Caller Kingsley points out that when Labour were in opposition, its members repeatedly said to the Conservatives: 'Just give them their pay rise.'

He feels that now the time has come for the Labour government to 'put their money where their mouth is' for the sake of the resident doctors.