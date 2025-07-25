Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

25 July 2025, 10:23

'We can afford to put people in five star hotels...'

Caller Kingsley points out that when Labour were in opposition, its members repeatedly said to the Conservatives: 'Just give them their pay rise.'

He feels that now the time has come for the Labour government to 'put their money where their mouth is' for the sake of the resident doctors.

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
Itay Kashti, a Jewish-Israeli music producer, was lured to what he believed was a musician retreat before being beaten and kidnapped for his race and religion.

Israeli music producer opens up about horrific anti-Semitic kidnapping as three men jailed for extortion plot
British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Katharine Birbalsingh branded the Government’s plans for school uniforms “marxist” and warned they could seriously impact students’ ability to learn.

‘Britain’s strictest head’ lashes out at government plans to limit branded school uniform items
Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades

'Why can’t we have nice things?': Fury as London Underground scraps book exchange over 'fire risk' after 20 years

