Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

7 December 2022, 10:29

By Hannah Holland

James in Tower Hamlets told Nick Ferrari that strikes are a “conspiracy" to create chaos for the government because unions "support the Labour party".

Nick asked listeners who should be blamed for strike action after the announcement that thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales will strike on two days in December.

They’re only the latest public service to announce a walkout in the run up to Christmas with nurses, Royal Mail workers and rail workers amongst the groups preparing to take to the streets over pay disputes.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC James began by declaring “the unions are to blame”, before adding: “And I’m a member of a union!”

He continued: “It’s a conspiracy to destabilise the government - all these unions support the Labour Party and they’ve created this sense of Chaos.”

James said: “We’re already paying higher taxes than we’ve ever paid.

“And yet all these public sector workers are all at the same time demanding above inflation pay rises, paid for by the tax payer.

“So where’s the money gonna come from?”

READ MORE: Elderly people who fall over at home 'unlikely to get an ambulance' amid Christmas NHS strikes

READ MORE: Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses

Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force

Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 06/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

13 hours ago

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rod Stewart receiving his knighthood with wife Penny Lancaster and children Alistair and Aiden (l) and (r) with Aiden

Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack after collapse at football match
Brewdog has been told not to make the same claim again

Brewdog advert claiming that fruity beers are 'one of your five a day' pulled following customer complaint
Samuel Bateman who is accused of child abuse

Polygamist 'Mormon prophet' had 20 wives and offered his daughter, 14, a bag of Doritos and $50 bribe to marry him
Cold snap predicted across UK comp

UK temperatures to drop to -10C as Brits told 'eat hot food' and wear layers to keep warm

The two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona

At least 155 people injured after two trains crash near Barcelona

Coup plotters hoped to install a man they styled as a prince after storming the Reichstag building

Far-right plot to overthrow German govt and install 'Prince Heinrich' busted as 3,000 cops launch dawn raids
Nine children have died of Strep A - the Health Secretary said there are no shortages of antibiotics

Health secretary insists there is no shortage of antibiotics after nine children die in Strep A outbreak
China has abandoned the hated Zero Covid policy

China abandons ‘zero-Covid’ and stops forcing people into quarantine camps

Harry and Meghan accepted a human rights award

Harry and Meghan accept award 'for fighting structural racism in Royal Family' - but stay tight-lipped on Netflix saga
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again