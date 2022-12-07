Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

By Hannah Holland

James in Tower Hamlets told Nick Ferrari that strikes are a “conspiracy" to create chaos for the government because unions "support the Labour party".

Nick asked listeners who should be blamed for strike action after the announcement that thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales will strike on two days in December.

They’re only the latest public service to announce a walkout in the run up to Christmas with nurses, Royal Mail workers and rail workers amongst the groups preparing to take to the streets over pay disputes.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC James began by declaring “the unions are to blame”, before adding: “And I’m a member of a union!”

He continued: “It’s a conspiracy to destabilise the government - all these unions support the Labour Party and they’ve created this sense of Chaos.”

James said: “We’re already paying higher taxes than we’ve ever paid.

“And yet all these public sector workers are all at the same time demanding above inflation pay rises, paid for by the tax payer.

“So where’s the money gonna come from?”

