28 July 2025, 12:04
Caller Nick isn't a fan of the trophy the England Lionesses were awarded
"It looks like something my mum picked up at a car boot sale. It's unbelievable."
Caller Nick isn't a fan of the trophy that the England Lionesses were awarded for winning the Euros, calling it 'something you'd win at a tombola'. Him and Nick Ferrari go on to reminisce over the design of the iconic 'Jules Rimet' World Cup trophy.