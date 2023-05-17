‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

By Alice Bourne

Caller Nathan shares his story of burnout following two family tragedies, declaring sometimes we need to pause and reflect on what we're facing, "otherwise it's death by a thousand cuts."

Caller Nathan told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: “My father had leukemia, then got covid and went within three days, so that was fairly rapid.

“Then a month later I started my new job, two months after that my wife started a new job, and six months after that my father-in-law died.”

Nathan continued: “I almost thought that I had to put down my own grieving after my father died to support my wife in hers.

“Then the most innocuous thing happened, my car rolled off the drive and hit another car. The hand break failed.

"At that point, something in me went: ‘You know what if the world wants to beat me if life wants to win- fine- I’ll just go to bed now and wake me up when I’m done.'

“I rang a doctor, had an hour-long consultation and she said: ‘You’ve got burnout’ but recommended I have a couple of weeks off work. So I had like 6 to 12 weeks of counseling as well, just kind of cognitive behavioral therapy.“

Nick then asked Nathan: “What did you learn?

"If there was one thing you learned from the counseling that you could pass on to other people, one thing that really stood out, what might that be Nathan?”

Nathan said that counseling taught him that he does “a thing called minimizing” which he described as the "classic" Yorkshire saying, "It’ll be alright".

He then added: “Sometimes you need to pause and go no that is a big deal.

“Otherwise it’s death by a thousand cuts.”

