Caller points out that Israel denied entry to Labour MPs as UK comes under fire for new sanctions

11 June 2025, 08:27

By Grace Parsons

Caller Raj recalls when Israel denied entry to Labour MPs, as the UK sanctions two Israeli MPs.

Responding to claims that 'allies do not sanction allies', caller Raj points out to LBC's Nick Ferrari that Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were denied entry to Israel while on a trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

Mr Ben-Gvir, the security minister, and Mr Smotrich, the finance minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

