Caller Tells David Davis: You Have No Idea What's Happening On The Ground

3 September 2018, 09:44 | Updated: 3 September 2018, 09:46

An LBC caller told David Davis that he has no idea how his policies on Brexit are affecting British businesses.

Jason from Sutton phoned in to the former Brexit Secretary and said: "My question is how on earth you can get to where you are without knowing and having a clue what's going on on the ground.

"You talk about a free trade deal with the European Union, Canada+++. Your alternative white paper suggests all these things, that we'll use the European Court of Justice and sometimes we won't.

"You've got no idea what's going on on the ground today. There's no time left, David."

He described a medical supplies company who buy their materials from the EU and asked Mr Davis: "This company cannot buy the products from their European suppliers because the European suppliers don't know what's happening with insurance. They can insure the goods to the border of the channel, but can't insure it to the border."

David Davis on LBC
David Davis on LBC. Picture: LBC

Mr Davis told him: "We had a scare story about medical supplies earlier in the summer on the no-deal outcome.

"I used to be a director of a major international company that traded sugar and other things. I've operated across borders myself. I'm not unused to this stuff.

"That's one of the reasons I don't turn grey when I hear some of the scare stories. And there are a lot of scare stories."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Has Theresa May Given Credibility To The Idea Of A Second Brexit Vote?

1 day ago

Rupa Huq Iain Dale

Someone Knew About Crossrail Delays Or It Was Incompetence, Says Labour MP

2 days ago

Frank Field, Iain Dale, Chris Williamson

Chris Williamson Calls For Frank Field To Hold By-Election And Bets He Won’t Win

2 days ago