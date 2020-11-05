Caller tells Nick Ferrari people are 'ignoring' lockdown

5 November 2020, 09:09 | Updated: 5 November 2020, 09:13

By Fiona Jones

This caller told Nick Ferrari that people are ignoring lockdown after seeing countless people going about their lives as usual.

Today is the first day of a month-long national lockdown which has seen the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops until 2 December.

England lockdown: What you can and can't do

Caller Olly travelled in to London from Bracknell via major A roads and the A4 is "absolutely chockablock."

"I'm seeing chimney sweeps, I'm seeing kitchen fitters, all sorts of different people out and about. I'm seeing cars, not just commercial vehicles," he told Nick.

"The worrying thing, Nick, is I am seeing more and more buses. Drivers with no masks on, and more importantly, passengers still not wearing masks," Olly said.

"I don't understand why a four week national lockdown that isn't as stringent as the last one, that lasted five months, I don't see how it's going to make a difference."

Olly said that if he thought this lockdown was going to "see the virus off" then he would be backing it wholeheartedly - instead, he told Nick, he thinks it is going to cripple the economy."

Nick reflected, "It's not working is it? People aren't buying it. Fact."

