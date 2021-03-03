Nick Ferrari takes on jab refuser who fears Government wants to 'control' public

3 March 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 11:29

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged a caller who refuses to take the Covid jab because she thinks the Government is "trying to control the population".

The exchange comes as the over 50s are set to begin receiving their calls for the jab.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that just a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has lessened the chance of people needing hospital treatment by "more than 80%".

Anna in Peterborough told Nick: "At the moment, there is nothing to persuade me. I'm not going to take it. I'm perfectly healthy and fine. I've had Covid."

In response, Nick asked Anna about her attitude in light of the possibility that new Covid strains could harm the population.

Anna told Nick that she would refuse to take the vaccine even if her job or ability to go on holiday depended on it.

Asked by Nick what her fear was, Anna said: "At the moment, it's that the Government and the people are trying to control the population."

Nick replied: "Don't you realise the very fact we're having this conversation is that they can't control the population?

"If they could control the population, why would one in four members of the NHS staff in London not have the jab? That's not great control."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Ed Davey says Treasury are 'attacking self-employed people' ahead of Budget 2021

Sir Ed Davey accuses Treasury of 'attacking self-employed people'
£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'

£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'
Kwasi Kwarteng speaks to Nick Ferrari

Business Secretary: opening up economy is the route to post-Covid recovery
Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge
This caller told LBC he would only get the jab if he needed one for a holiday

Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

Treasury Select Chair tells LBC tax rises are 'tough choices' amid reported corporation tax hike

Reported hike in corporation tax is 'tough choice,' select committee chair says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale ahead of the budget

Budget 2021: No help for the excluded will come like 'dagger to the heart', Tory voter says

15 hours ago

"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

'The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

1 day ago

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Isle Of Man has had to impose a new lockdown

New lockdown on the Isle of Man due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Some children are experiencing increased anxiety and don't want to leave the house due to the pandemic (file image)

Children 'scared to leave home' due to pandemic and lockdown

Chancellor Rishi Sunak posed with his traditional Budget red box outside Downing Street, ahead of his speech to Parliament.

Budget 2021 LIVE: Furlough extension and contactless limit to rise to £100
Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence later

Sturgeon gives evidence at Alex Salmond inquiry and dismisses claims of plot as 'absurd'
The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have faced a complaint of bullying

Meghan Markle 'saddened' amid reports of 'bullying complaint'
Ultra-low mortgages are set to make a comeback with Rishi Sunak's Spring Budget

Ultra-low mortgages set for return in Rishi Sunak's Spring Budget
Former MP Charlie Elphicke will challenge his conviction for sexually assaulting two women nearly a decade apart

Disgraced former MP Charlie Elphicke to appeal sexual assault conviction
Downing Street has said children at primary school should not be made to wear face coverings

No10 insists primary school children should not be made to wear masks in school
Police in the Netherlands during an anti-lockdown protest

Covid-19 test centre hit by explosion in the Netherlands

President Joe Biden said the US expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May

Joe Biden says US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May