Nick Ferrari takes on caller who wants to defund the police

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari took on this caller who wanted to defund the police - but still wanted them to protect people.

Black Lives Matter have called for a national defunding of police, leading to the abolition of the police and encouraging communities to police themselves.

Jamie called in from Durham and insisted that the police should be defunded. But he also said he wanted the police to still be there to break up fights, police football matches and such things.

Nick told him he couldn't have it both ways - either you fund the police, or you abolish it.

Nick Ferrari took on a caller who wanted to defund the police. Picture: LBC / PA

Having said he wanted to defund the police, Jamie said: "I don't believe in abolition. I think there are times when we do need a police force, to break fights up, to police football games and what have you."

But Nick pointed out: "Jamie, you won't have them if you don't fund them.

"You can't defund the police and then expect them to be there."

Things then got even more fiery. Watch the full call at the top of the page.